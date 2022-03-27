Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARKG opened at $44.77 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $94.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.