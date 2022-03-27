Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

