Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $562,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

