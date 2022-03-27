Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 437 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $703.36 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.15 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $665.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

