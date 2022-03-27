$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) to announce $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.