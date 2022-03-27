Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Up 129.9% in March

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the February 28th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,198.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOYFF opened at $43.47 on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.