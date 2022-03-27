Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 124.2% in March

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the February 28th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.