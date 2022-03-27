Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 124.2% in March

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the February 28th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $13.48 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

