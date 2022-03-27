SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will announce $435.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.04 million and the lowest is $435.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $304.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at $3,560,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 94.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at $2,985,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

