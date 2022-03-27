Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 121.5% from the February 28th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 107,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

