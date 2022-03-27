F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $634.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will post sales of $634.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $646.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $628.40 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $645.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock opened at $209.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.85.

About F5 Networks (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.