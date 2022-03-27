Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,752,000 after purchasing an additional 648,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $136.19 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.