Eastern Bank Buys 120,080 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 761.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120,080 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned about 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.0% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

