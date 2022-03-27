Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 251 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PEP stock opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.