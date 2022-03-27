Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 3,304 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,465,000 after buying an additional 479,150 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 66.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

SCHW opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,585 shares of company stock valued at $62,330,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

