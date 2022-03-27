Aspen Investment Management Inc Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $108.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

