Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Southern by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

NYSE SO opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $70.93.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

