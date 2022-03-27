NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,336 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $276.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $695.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

