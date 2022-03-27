BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

ZWK opened at C$31.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.56. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a twelve month low of C$28.61 and a twelve month high of C$35.25.

Get BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.