TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Reduced by Ampfield Management L.P.

Ampfield Management L.P. lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 34.4% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ampfield Management L.P. owned 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $35,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $675.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $639.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

