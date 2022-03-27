Eastern Bank Purchases 36,060 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock worth $279,749,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

