Eastern Bank Acquires 4,459 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after acquiring an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,948,000 after buying an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $171.52 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.66.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.