Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $21,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,369,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,886,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.85.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock worth $36,241,614. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

