Effect.AI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00190346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00028230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.00419033 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

