Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $546.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will post sales of $546.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the highest is $563.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $318.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $225.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.87. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

