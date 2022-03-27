ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.