Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Position Lifted by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp makes up about 7.7% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.46% of Horizon Bancorp worth $31,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $863.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

