Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $146,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Williams Companies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

