Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the February 28th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Naspers has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Naspers stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

