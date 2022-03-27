Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Down 56.1% in March

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the February 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Shares of GNHAF opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.69. Vifor Pharma has a 52 week low of $112.75 and a 52 week high of $183.50.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.