Strategic Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $1,700,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2,959.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 139,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135,024 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.33 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.84 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.