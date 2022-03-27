Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Purchased by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 2.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,410,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $800,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of BSJS opened at $23.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

