Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

NYSE:J opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.