GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.62.

NYSE:GPS opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

