First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 36,324.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $77.97 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.