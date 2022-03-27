Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Stock Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned approximately 0.30% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIXY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000.

VIXY stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

