Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 487 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPYV opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

