Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0494 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $2,584.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005033 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001138 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.94 or 0.00893714 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

