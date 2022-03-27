TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages have commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

TGTX opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.12. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 237,714 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

