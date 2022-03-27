Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

