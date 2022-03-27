Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

