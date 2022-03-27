2,000 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

