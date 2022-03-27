8,898 Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Bought by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,104,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,461,000 after acquiring an additional 439,385 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 801,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 514,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 395,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period.

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

