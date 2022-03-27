Financial Advantage Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up about 3.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Hanesbrands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

