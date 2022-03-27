10,554 Shares in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USIG opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.