Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.44 and its 200-day moving average is $352.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.