Childress Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $327.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.49 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.80.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.