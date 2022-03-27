Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790,857 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 161.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 453,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.