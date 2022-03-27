Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.95. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

AL stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,351,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Air Lease by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 2,036.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,062,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

