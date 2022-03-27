iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $454.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.76 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

